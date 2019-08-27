Two people were injured, including a 7-month baby, in a crash along Route 204 in Penn Township this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 204 and Fair Oak Road. A truck slid off the road and impacted a tree on the driver's side of the vehicle.
According to State Trooper Derek Gill, the baby, who was in a safety car seat, received minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, received non-life threatening injuries.
More details will be posted when they become available.