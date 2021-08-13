COAL TOWNSHIP — Two inmates at Northumberland County Jail are facing assault charges after allegedly attacking other inmates in two separate, unrelated incidents.
County Detective Degg Stark charged Ashley Morgan, 25, with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct while Kenneth R. Sampsell Jr., 26, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
Morgan is accused of attacking inmate Stevie Cokosky, 29, on July 12. Video evidence shows that Morgan ran from her cell toward Cokosky, who was seated on the cell block floor talking on a jail-provided landline, and allegedly struck her multiple times in the face and upper body, according to court documents.
Morgan stopped briefly after an officer told her to but then allegedly struck Cokosky several more times. Cokosky's injuries were minor and did not require hospital treatment, according to court documents.
Cokosky told Stark that Morgan erroneously believes that Cokosky snitched on her prior to the attack, according to court documents.
Sampsell is accused of attacking inmate Cody Horne, 26, on July 15. Video evidence shows that Sampsell approached Horne and provoked him into a physical altercation and then allegedly launched an attack on him, striking him multiple times, knocking him to the ground and assaulting him on the ground, according to court documents.
Horne sustained minor cuts and abrasions, including at least one puncture wound to his body. A pen was found on the floor near the scene of the assault, according to court documents.
The attack was prompted by an incident from seven years ago, according to court documents.
Both sets of charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Preliminary hearings are pending.