SUNBURY — Two city residents are jailed, and Sunbury police netted crack cocaine, heroin and pills thanks to the Union County Sheriff Department’s drug dog during a raid Tuesday morning, according to police.
Aida Rodriguez, 30, and Horace White, 37, both of N. Fourth St., were arrested Tuesday morning after Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was made aware of “suspicious activities” at an N. Fourth St. residence Tuesday morning.
Hare said he was told there was a gun under a child’s bed and several other weapons hidden in the N. Fourth St. home.
Hare and Officer Aaron Doyle went to the home and conducted a routine check after Hare said Rodriguez said the officers were allowed to enter.
Hare said he spotted a gun in an upstairs bedroom and, when he asked to see a balcony area, the officers discovered a rifle and what appeared to be glycine baggies.
Hare stopped the search and requested a search warrant from Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
After the warrant was granted, Hare said he contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Department and requested the K-9 Charlie to search the home.
Charlie was able to locate what police said was 75 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and 310 grams of pills.
Several other weapons and ammunition were also removed from the home, police said.
White faces felony charges of possession with the intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Rodriguez faces three felony charges of criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Both are incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and will be arraigned before Toomey on Wednesday, Hare said.
Hare said he wanted to thank the Sunbury Police Department officers and the Union County Sheriff’s Department for the immediate response to the scene.