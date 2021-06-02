A man and woman, both 24 years old from the Williamsport area, were killed early Monday morning when their SUV veered off East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, and crashed head-on into a bridge abutment.
The driver, Sierra L. Jacobs and her passenger, Travis K. Mosteller, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:47 a.m. crash.
State police at Montoursville said Jacobs was driving east when her vehicle drifted off the road on a curve, crossed a sidewalk and crashed into the bridge abutment. The vehicle rotated on impact, tipped onto its passenger side and dropped about 12 feet into a creek bed before catching fire.
Police said the road was wet at the time, there were no streetlights in the area and alcohol may have been a factor in the early morning crash.