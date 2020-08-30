Two people were killed in an early morning three-vehicle crash along Route 15 in Union County.
State Police at Milton have not yet eleased the names of the two individuals killed, including one driver and a passenger in another vehicle. The crash occurred in Kelly Township at 2:39 this morning.
According to police, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was heading north in the southbound lanes Route 15 as a 1993 Subura Legacy was heading south on the same road. The Cobalt struck the Subaru head-on and the Subaru rolled over.
The Cobalt continued traveling north after the initial impact, police said, and eventually struck the passenger side of a Mercury Mountaineer, which was later able to stop 50 yards south of the crash scene.
Police said the driver of the Chevrolet and the passenger of the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say more information will be released when family is notified.
Route 15 was closed for more than seven hours but has reopened according to PennDOT's 511pa.com.