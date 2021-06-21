MONTOURSVILLE — State police at Montoursville have not identified two Williamsport residents who were killed on Sunday evening when their motorcycle struck a deer along Interstate 180.
According to state police, a man and woman from Williamsport where killed in the crash at 7:25 p.m. in Fairfield Township near Montoursville.
Police report the motorcycle was heading west on Interstate 180 when the bike struck a deer near milemarker 20. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said both victims were wearing helmets.