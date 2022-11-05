Two Valley men died in separate car accidents in Snyder County this weekend.
Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove said.
According to police, Sensenig was traveling north on Penns Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when his 2004 GMC Sierra drifted into the southbound lane and he "overcorrected," causing the vehicle to skid, hit an embankment and overturn.
Sensenig was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he died from his injuries, police said.
Assisting Dauntless Hook and Ladder Ambulance at the scene were DH&L Fire and Hummels Wharf Rescue departments.
The second fatality happened at 11:43 a.m. Saturday as Coffin was traveling north on Route 522, 245 feet west of White Top Road, and drove his 2007 Chrysler Sebring off the east side of the road, struck ornamental hard scape and hit the ground three times before coming his vehicle came to a stop, police said.
Coffin died at the scene, police said.
Reliance Hose Company, Kreamer Fire Co. and Rescue, Reliance Hose Ambulance Co. and Snyder County Fire Police responded to the scene.