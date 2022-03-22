MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board accepted the resignations of two principals at Tuesday night's public meeting.
Jeffrey Roadcap, principal of the high school, will retire on July 12 while Jeanne Menko, principal of the elementary school will retire on Oct. 12. The educators have a combined 62 years of experience between them.
"It's been a great experience," said Menko. "A lot of people helped along the way: parents, students, board members, administration. It's not a job you do by yourself. I want to thank the community for letting me in their lives."
Menko, who has been with the district for 25 years and principal the last 11 years, said she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and travel with her husband.
Roadcap did not attend the meeting. He has been with the district for 15 years, but has 37 years in public education.
Board President Troy Laudenslager thanked them both for their service to the district.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said he would give Roadcap his due at the next board meeting. He said Menko has been a "rock solid person" in her role as principal.
"Her curriculum and leadership at the elementary school has really helped us here," said Campbell. "She's going to be a tough piece to replace, not just as a friend but as an outstanding professional who is passionate about the kids."
Campbell said he couldn't thank Menko enough.
"You've been 'kids first' and stayed on the cutting edge," he said.
Applications for both positions are due by April 8. Interviews will be conducted on April 19 and 20 with the goal of having candidates selected by the April 26 board meeting, said Campbell.