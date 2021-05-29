Two Meals on Wheels programs still serving seniors

The four-county area of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour has only two active Meals on Wheels programs.
The RiverWoods Meals on Wheels based in Lewisburg and the Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels still provide meals to seniors age 60 and older. There are also county services as well as business owners who have stepped up to fill the need.
The Shamokin Area Meals on Wheels program closed permanently in April 2019 when the number of seniors being served dropped. The Central Susquehanna Valley Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels program that serves the Shikellamy School District paused operations in March 2020 when its headquarters closed at the former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and an alternative location was unable to be found during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unlikely to return in its current form.
The program is a welcome service for those who need assistance with meals or don’t want to go out in public. Robin Trenchard, of Milton, said she has asthma and was diagnosed with cancer last year, so she turned to the Riverwoods Meals on Wheels program.
“With the lockdown, there was no way to get to the stores and I didn’t have protection,” she said. “I was scared to go to the store. I’m vaccinated now, but I still get Meals on Wheels. They check on me, they say hello (from a distance), they’re very caring people.”
Trenchard said she had chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, and now must take pills for the next seven to 10 years. She has no family in the area.
“I’m very blessed to have them (Meals on Wheels),” she said. “It’s nice to have someone who cares and checks up on you. The meals are good and the price is good.”
Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels reported that nearly 9.7 million seniors were threatened by hunger, 5.3 million of whom were food insecure or had very low food security, and one in four seniors live alone and feel lonely. Due to COVID-19, even more older adults are experiencing food insecurity and many seniors are lonelier than before the pandemic, according to Meals on Wheels.
Millions of volunteers enable 221 million meals to be delivered to 2.4 million seniors each year, according to Meals on Wheels.
Gretchen Zechman, a resident of Kelley Senior Apartments of Lewisburg, said her daughter got her into the program two years ago when Zechman was sick.
“It’s a very good program,” she said. “They give you a balanced meal. I like the food and service, and the volunteers are very, very nice. They always have a smile. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of people.”
Zechman said the volunteers in pre-pandemic would come into her home and talk to her, but the volunteers now only place the food in the basket, ring the doorbell and let her know they’re there.
“I do miss them,” she said. “I like to talk. They’re so nice. After this all blows over, they can probably come back in.”
18,051 meals in 2020
Riverwoods served 18,051 meals to 89 clients in 2020. Forty-five percent received financial help with their meals with fees ranging from $3.95 to $1.80 on an income-based scale. Eighty-five percent of clients live alone. Volunteers served for 3,138 hours, delivering and packing meals, according to Cathy Canning, Director of Corporate Marketing and Public Relations.
Each recipient gets a hot meal with bread, butter, and dessert every weekday. There are seven routes through Milton, Watsontown, West Milton, and Lewisburg. Many folks are homebound and don’t have access to balanced and healthy meals. They are funded through donations from local individuals and businesses.
“I know more now than I did before how great of a need there is for people to have a hot meal every day and have people check in on them,” said Alicia Via, the coordinator of the program for RiverWoods. “I’m happy to be part of the solution for that.”
She said it takes about two hours each weekday morning to prepare, cook and pack the food for clients. At 10:30 a.m. each morning, between 15 and 20 volunteers pick up the food to deliver to designated routes.
COVID precautions have been observed in the last year during the pandemic. There’s less interaction between volunteers and the food as well as volunteers and recipients, but it has affected them, said Via.
“People battled isolation prior to COVID — that was a huge selling point of people wanting to enroll in the program,” she said. “Since COVID, families can’t come over or cross state lines to come into the homes. That is a significantly greater need now than it was before.”
Donations and volunteers are down. More people are enrolling and there’s a need to adequately cover the 95 clients, she said.
“The need hasn’t changed,” said Via. “There’s more of a need for this right now.”
Volunteering at RiverWoods
Jan Bender, a volunteer who has lived at RiverWoods for 40 years, has been delivering meals to her fellow residents for the last 15 years.
In the last year, Bender said, “When we deliver to the homes, they have to have something outside to put the meals in. I knock on the door or ring the doorbell, and get back in the car, and wait until they come out and wave at us, so I know they’re alright.”
The biggest differences before and during the pandemic are less interaction, she said.
“I’m sure they miss it,” said Bender. “It may be the only person they see all day, is the person that delivers their meals.”
Tonya Lover, of White Deer Township, has been volunteering for RiverWoods for three years.
“I absolutely love it,” said Lover. “I’m really excited for when we go back to normal so we have more communications. I really miss talking to them. I don’t have family here so it’s nice having that community.”
Lover said she views many of the recipients as friends. She recalls a recipient with dementia who always repeated stories to her when she dropped off meals.
“It was really nice to hear all her stories about all she had been through and listening to her history,” she said. “It really sticks with you.”
Prior to COVID, there was more interaction, she said.
“It’s more than just a meal, it’s a wellness check,” said Lover. “It’s ‘are you OK? How are you doing?’”
Selinsgrove program
Greg Sassaman, the president of the board of directors for the Selinsgrove Meals on Wheels, said the client base is usually around 40 to 50 people, which went up in the beginning of the pandemic but has evened out back to normal numbers. The meals are now prepared out of Hilsher’s General Store in Port Trevorton until Aramark out of Susquehanna University opens back up.
“As the cases started to ease up and with vaccinations, we’re pretty much operating as normal,” said Sassaman. “For a couple of months, we were sticking meals in coolers (on front porches). We didn’t have the interaction. We still wear masks.”
They deliver meals to those in the Selinsgrove Area School District or just beyond the borders. They are funded through grants, donations and meal prices of $4.50 a meal.
Linda and Ron Shultz have been volunteering as husband and wife for the last eight years for the Selinsgrove program.
They like the “satisfaction of giving meals to people who really need them,” said Ron Shultz.
Linda Shultz said the clients had coolers out and all volunteers wore masks.
“We didn’t have the interaction between the clients and us to make sure they were OK,” she said. “We missed the interaction. Not that we spent a whole lot of time. But we made sure they were OK, and check-in with them and see what they’ve been up to.”
Harry Sauers, of Shamokin Dam, has been receiving Meals on Wheels through the Selinsgrove program for a year.
“I’m living by myself, and I’m not much of a cook,” he said. “It’s nice to have it for a guy like me.”
Not likely to return
Missy Shaffer, the coordinator for the Central Susquehanna Valley Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels program that serves the Shikellamy School District, said this week it is unlikely the program will reopen. The hospital closure made them look for an alternative place for headquarters but the pandemic prevented them from finding that. The program would likely have to be a “brand new start-up,” she said.
“Once the hospital closed, we were in talks with three different nursing homes to do our meals there,” said Shaffer. “When everything locked down, we couldn’t get in. Even now, it’s still a little hazy about whether we could get into a nursing home. Until they’re more open to visitors it’s not something I feel like we could pursue.”
Shaffer, a coordinator for five years, said she delivered groceries or cooked meals for some of the clients during the last year.
“I can’t tell you how many sleepless nights and tears I’ve had about this,” said Shaffer. “This was my heart and soul and it killed me to see it stop.”
The program had operated out of the hospital since the 1970s. It was their base of operations free of rent where the meals were prepared, the supplies were kept, the bookkeeping was recorded and the driver came to pick up the meals.
Dawn Walburn, the owner of The Dawn of Pop Snyder’s, and chef Brian Pope have been working together since December to make frozen meals for $6 each ($30 for six) although about 20 percent of the meals for those in need are offset by donations.
Customers must order the meals by Thursday. The meals are prepared on Friday and delivered on Saturday free of charge, said Pope, a former Meals on Wheels coordinator for hospice units in Florida. The meals are delivered in Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and other locations to paying customers as well as those in need, including elderly, sick, shut-ins and those who would rather not go out in public.
Since December, the restaurant has delivered more than 2,000 meals with an average of 120 to 130 meals a week. Approximately 80 percent of the meals are paid while the remaining 20 percent are donated by other customers or Walburn herself.