Two men were killed when a small plane crashed Sunday afternoon near the Jersey Shore Airport in Lycoming County.
According to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, the plane crashed around 5 p.m. in a wooded area. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. arrived to the scene at 8 p.m. and confirmed the fatalities. He has not released the identities of the men.
The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted following the crash, according to reports.
More details will be published when they become available.