Two more Bucknell University still residing at the Lewisburg campus have been tested for COVID-19, the university's medical director said Wednesday.
In a letter posted on the school's website, Bucknell Student Health Medical Director Catherine O'Neil said the university is awaiting results. "The students are doing well and we are checking in with them regularly to ensure they do not need a higher level of care," O'Neil wrote. "The students have been moved to isolation, and we will follow CDC guidelines to keep them and the rest of our community safe."
On Monday, test results came back negative for another student who was tested last week at Evangelical Community Hospital.
O'Neil said Student Health officials identified and contacted individuals who may have had contact with the tested students.
Student Health will continue to care for the students remaining on campus until the end of the semester, O'Neil said.
Dean Amy Badal, on Wednesday, told all students remaining on campus that they must "strictly adhere to University directives to avoid virus transmission."
Among the instructions to students who remain in Lewisburg:
- If you are in quarantine, you must remain in your room and follow instructions from Bucknell Student Health. While I understand this may be frustrating, please do not go for a walk outdoors, or even down the hall. We will ensure you have regular delivery of meals as well as necessary medicine and personal supplies.
- All students with permission to stay on campus this semester must remain on campus or in the Lewisburg area. It is fine to take walks, bike, or go to the grocery or pharmacy. However, traveling to other towns or states and returning to campus puts our entire community at risk.
"We understand that these are difficult circumstances, but it is imperative that we all do our part to “flatten the curve” and keep our community safe. Failure to comply puts all of us at risk. Please take these measures now to help everyone stay healthy."