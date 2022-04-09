Stanley Woodworking and William Penn Cabinetry, two Snyder County companies owned by Maurice and Deb Brubaker, have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
It's the third business owned by the Brubakers, who work as tax specialists in Lewisburg, that has filed for bankruptcy this year. In January, Wood-Metal, of Selinsgrove, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to keep the business open.
On Thursday, Chapter 7 bankruptcy petitions were filed for William Penn, a startup cabinetry manufacturer the Brubakers launched in February 2020, and Stanley Woodworking, the 40-year-old Middleburg company the couple purchased one month later.
In January, Robert Chernicoff, the Harrisburg attorney hired by the Brubakers, said the expectation is that William Penn, which closed in October, will not reopen.
"We're hopeful Stanley Woodworking and Wood-Metal will survive," he said at the time.
A Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing will make staying in business nearly impossible.
In the William Penn Cabinetry Chapter 7 filing, it is estimated that the company has between 50 and 99 creditors, assets of $50,000 or less and liabilities of between $1 million to $10 million.
The estimated number of creditors and liabilities is the same for Stanley Woodworking, but its assets were estimated at between $1 million and $10 million.
"How can you take a company worth $5 million and ruin it in a year?" said Wendi Clark, who worked at Stanley Woodworking for 21 years.
R. Thomas Fitzgerald sold Stanley Woodworking to the Brubakers in March 2020. He said they defaulted on payments last June, two months before they purchased Wood-Metal, a company owned for years by the late Robert Gronlund whose other company, Wood-Mode Inc. in Kreamer, shut down abruptly in May 2019 after 77 years.
Fitzgerald said he's owed $1.7 million by the Brubakers for his company.
Clark and several other workers at the three Brubaker companies have filed complaints with the Pennsylvania Attorney General about pay and benefits being withheld as the businesses failed during the past several months.
"I hope through the bankruptcy process that all the debtors will receive what is owed them," said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz. "For those who are owed money it creates a hardship on the cashflow of their business."
He encourages displaced employees to visit the CareerLink to help secure a job "better than what they had. Most importantly, a stable company that understands their most valuable asset are their employees."