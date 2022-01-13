SELINSGROVE — More civil complaints have been filed against Stanley Woodworking owners Maurice and Deb Brubaker.
On Wednesday, Tom Fitzgerald, a longtime employee of the Middleburg company, filed a claim for $2,848 in District Judge John H. Reed’s Selinsgrove office to recoup money he said was deducted from his paychecks for insurance benefits he did not receive.
Earlier in the week, employee Norman Mulaney also filed a claim against the couple for $3,500. On Friday, employee Wendi Clark filed a civil claim at the office for $779.40 she said is owed for retirement and disability benefits.
The Brubakers purchased Stanley Woodworking in March 2020 from R. Tom Fitzgerald, the father of Tom Fitzgerald who continued to work at the company.
The elder Fitzgerald is also among a growing number of people who say the Brubakers, the owners of two other troubled Snyder County firms, William Penn Cabinetry, Freeburg, and Wood-Metal, Selinsgrove, owe them money.
Fitzgerald said the couple began missing payments for the company last summer and said he is owed $1.7 million.
— MARCIA MOORE