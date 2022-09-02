MIDDLEBURG — Longtime Snyder County employees will receive a pay increase with the addition of two more steps in the county's salary schedule.
The county salary board on Thursday approved adding two more steps to the pay schedule which will bump up the salaries for employees when they reach 25 years and 30 years of employment, board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
"It's about retaining those workers," said Kantz of the 13 county employees who are eligible for the step increases.
The move brings the total number of steps in the county's pay schedule to 15, he said.