Two New York men will head to trial in Montour County on charges they attempted to spend counterfeit money at a Mahoning Township gas station.
Eli Lewis, 21, and Dejuan Smartt, 26, both of Brooklyn, appeared before Montour County District Judge James Tupper on Tuesday for preliminary hearings on felony charges of forgery and delving in unlawful activity, after a Feb. 18 incident at Sheetz, on Woodbine Lane.
Lewis, represented by conflict council Hugh Taylor, waived his hearing and will return to Snyder County Prison, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
Tupper found enough evidence to send the same charges against Smartt, who is being represented by Montour County Public Defender Laurie Pickle, to county court.
Smartt posted $20,000 bail in May and was released from jail.
Mahoning Township Police allege the two men attempted to make purchases at the gas station with counterfeit $20 bills.
According to a criminal complaint, a male entered Sheetz and made a small purchase with the fake cash around 6:10 p.m.
Officers said after the purchase was made, the individual gave the cashier $200 to put on a Sheetz cash app and then put another $180 on the app.
The man then left the store and moments later a second individual entered and also made a small purchase with the fake cash.
He then attempted to put money on a cash app, but police say the system flagged the transaction as possible fraudulent activity, according to the complaint.
The two males left Sheetz and walked across the parking lot where police say another individual had a car waiting for them.
Police said they later identified two of the three individuals as Lewis and Smartt.