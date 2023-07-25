Two New York men already facing charges in Montour County now face federal charges after authorities say they conspired in a counterfeit money scheme across central Pennsylvania, according to an indictment released this week.
Eli Lewis, 21, and Dejuan Smartt, 26, both of Brooklyn, face several charges pertaining to the use of counterfeit bills at stores across several counties beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through Feb. 22, including two businesses in Snyder County.
The men would allegedly purchase a small item and then make another, larger transaction for prepaid debit cards, CashApp or Vanilla Card applications on their phones also using the counterfeit bills, according to the indictment.
Lewis allegedly used several counterfeit $20 bills to make one or more purchases at Sheetz in Selinsgrove, according to court documents.
The indictment alleges Lewis made purchases totaling $340, using counterfeit bills, at the Dollar General on Susquehanna Trail, in Selinsgrove on Feb. 22.
The document also lists Brodheadsville, Honesdale, New Holland, Ephrata, Mount Joy, Lititz, Elizabethtown, Walnutport, Trucksville, Fogelsville, Shavertown and Franklin Township as locations where Lewis, sometimes accompanied by Smartt or other unidentified co-conspirators, attempted to or successfully passed the bills.
Lewis and Smartt currently face charges in Montour County where Mahoning Township Police allege the two men attempted to make purchases at Sheetz with counterfeit $20 bills.
According to a criminal complaint, a male entered Sheetz and made a small purchase with the fake cash.
Officers said after the purchase was made, the individual gave the cashier $200 to put on a Sheetz cash app and then put another $180 on the app.
The man then left the store and moments later a second individual entered and also made a small purchase with the fake cash.
He then attempted to put money on a cash app, but police say the system flagged the transaction as possible fraudulent activity, according to the complaint filed in Montour County.
The two males left Sheetz and walked across the parking lot where police say another individual had a car waiting for them, police said.
Police said they later identified two of the three individuals as Lewis and Smartt.