SELINSGROVE — The Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove has added two new board members, Nicole Henry and Dr. Katie Hess.
Born and raised in Selinsgrove, Henry, the married mother of two, is an occupational therapist at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“I believe community giving is the intentionality of providing and assisting those that may not have a way to access things they need. It is not only important to give your own time and effort, but also to sustain the community to ensure future years and generations are able to flourish. It’s the key to staying involved and connected to others,” she said. “I am thrilled to partner with the foundation as a board member. Serving my community and building connections is something I find very valuable and fulfilling.”
Katie Hess is an optometrist at Hess Family Eye Care. A native of Washington, Pa., she lives in Selinsgrove with her husband and three children.
“Community giving is important because it serves to identify needs within our community,” said Hess. “It provides a way for donors’ funds to be allocated in a way that is both important to them and valuable for the community. I am excited to be a part of the foundation as it serves to benefit our small community.”
They join the following on the board: Donna Schuck, who serves as chair; Jodi Cope, vice-chair; Philip Winger, secretary; William Bucher, financial liaison; Robert Bertram; Malcolm Derk; Frank Jankowski; Sara Lauver; Stacey Napoli; Patricia Pinkowski; Jason Robinson and Raven Rudnitsky.
— Marcia Moore