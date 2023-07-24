MIDDLEBURG — Newly hired Midd-West school resource officer (SRO) Nathan Fisher will be a familiar face to some students when they return to classes next month.
Fisher is the vice president of Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet — a nonprofit group that runs a summer camp for youth aged 12 to 15 — and has served as a police officer in several area municipal departments.
"Most of the kids in Camp Cadet program are from Midd-West," he said Monday, the first day he was on the job as an SRO in the district.
Fisher and Thomas Garlock were hired by Middleburg Borough Police Chief Mark Bailey who has a five-year agreement to provide SROs with full policing powers to the school district. The SROs will join armed security officer Heidi Moyer and a second armed officer the school board is expected to hire in August to cover the schools on the Middleburg campus and West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
Garlock, who retired in April 2022 after 27 years as a police chief in Selinsgrove, agreed to come out of retirement when he received the call from Bailey asking him to take the position as a substitute SRO.
"I missed the work. I'm ready to be useful again," he said. During his years in Selinsgrove, Garlock said, he participated in many programs with students in the school district.
Bailey said he recruited Garlock and Fisher for their experience in law enforcement and ability to work with youth.
"This is what I've always wanted to do," said Fisher.
Dane Aucker, Midd-West's director of curriculum, instruction and technology, said the school district's recent police chief, Paul Mall Jr., "built relationships with the kids" during the four years he was at the district before he retired this year.
Fisher said he will be as visible to the students as Mall, eating lunch in the cafeteria and mingling in the hallway.
"It's all about the relationships," he said.
Under the agreement, the district will pay $81,000 to the borough police department for the SRO services in the first year of the contract.
The SROs will use Middleburg police equipment, including vehicles to patrol the campus. Stroup said the vehicle purchased by the school district in 2019 for Mall has been stripped of its police logo and will be used initially for officers to travel to the elementary school in Beaver Springs and may be sold.
During summer, the SROs will work regular patrol shifts with the Middleburg police department.