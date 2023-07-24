POINT TOWNSHIP — The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) awarded $3,048,636 in grants and loans for eight new projects, including two in Northumberland County.
In Northumberland County, L&W Family Farms, LLC, through SEDA-Council of Governments, received $400,000 to construct two 25,344-square-foot pullet barns at 1062 Jordan Township Road, in Jordan Township and Ryan and Samantha Romig, through the SEDA-Council of Governments, received $147,500 for the acquisition of a 40.1-acre farm at Lot #12 Residual at Ridge Road and Stone School Road, in Point Township.
On Monday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger said eight new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $3,048,636 in grants and loans were approved.
“Investments in projects like these approved recently will help make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper,” said Siger. “From bolstering our agriculture industry to making critical infrastructure improvements, these projects will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”
The First Industries Fund (FIF) aims to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees. Funds can be used for land and building acquisition and construction, machinery and equipment purchases and upgrades, and working capital, the announcement said.