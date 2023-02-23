MIDDLEBURG — Two New York men are being held in lieu of $500,000 each after allegedly passing counterfeit money at three Snyder County businesses Wednesday.
A state police trooper was injured during the arrest of one of the suspects, Eli G. Lewis, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
Police said Lewis and Dejaun A. Smartt, 25, also of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday were involved in passing counterfeit money at the Sheetz store in Monroe Township and Dollar General stores in Penn and Franklin Township, all in Snyder County.
A description of Lewis was provided to police by a Dollar General employee in Penn Township and a man matching that description was reportedly attempting to pass counterfeit money at the Dollar General store in Franklin Township, court records said.
State police Trooper Michael Palange suffered a hand injury during a struggle with Lewis who attempted to flee. Once in handcuffs, Lewis unsuccessfully tried to flee a second time, court records said.
Police learned that Lewis allegedly tried to pass $160 in counterfeit money at the Franklin Township store Wednesday afternoon by having the clerk load the money onto a cash app account number which provided via a barcode on his cellular phone.
Lewis successfully pulled off a similar scheme at the Dollar General in Penn Township, totaling $180, and at Sheetz, totaling $300, which police said was confirmed through surveillance video at all three businesses.
Police said they encountered Smartt walking along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township after crashing a vehicle when he saw Lewis being apprehended by police. He allegedly admitted involvement in the crime, court records said.
Smartt was in possession of marijuana and counterfeit money, some of which had the same serial numbers as the duplicates in Lewis' possession, court records said.
The pair were arraigned Thursday before District Judge Bo Trawitz in Middleburg.
Lewis is charged with three counts each of felony conspiracy to commit forgery and one count of felony forgery; and theft by deception and resisting arrest, misdemeanors.
Smartt is charged with three counts of felony conspiracy to commit forgery, one count of felony forgery and misdemeanor theft.
Both men are being held in Snyder County jail pending a preliminary hearing next month.