SUNBURY — Two city residents now face charges stemming from a Feb. 6 stabbing incident while a third was previously charged with attempted homicide, according to police.
On Thursday, Blake Dunbar, 27, of 3rd Street, and Paul Byers, 26, of Arch Street, were officially charged with misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, while Dunbar also had an additional misdemeanor charge of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.
The third person involved, Jordan Seelye, 30, of Northumberland, was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with attempted homicide. Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Seelye stabbed a city man during an altercation at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Seelye is held without bail while Dunbar and Byers will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.
Both Dunbar and Byers had been taken into custody while awaiting the charges.
Bremigen said on Feb. 6 police were dispatched to North Third Street for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they noticed the victim, Kenneth Banghart, had been stabbed.
Banghart was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for surgery, while police began their investigation, Bremigen said.
Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident from various cameras in the area and said camera angles showed the incident and three males running from the scene, police said.
As officers began to get knowledge of the alleged assailants, police conducted live surveillance at a home on Arch Street and observed a female coming out of the house. Police said they approached the residence and explained they believed one of the individuals involved in the incident was inside the home.
The woman said she did not know about the incident but knew there was a male sleeping on her sofa and she didn’t think he was still inside the home, police said.
Officers discovered Byers hiding in a closet, police said. Byers was interviewed and allegedly told police there was an altercation at the location the night of the incident, police said.
Bremigen then discovered where Dunbar was working and took him into custody, police said.
In an ensuing interview with Dunbar, he said he was involved in the altercation but didn’t see Banghart get stabbed, police said.
A woman who said she knew about the stabbing told police Seelye came to her house and had blood on his clothing and a laceration on his hand, according to court documents.
The woman said she saw Seelye had a black knife on him, police said. Seelye placed the clothes and knife in a bag and put it in a dresser drawer, the woman allegedly told police, according to court documents.
The woman said Seelye said he and the other two were in the incident and he was involved in the stabbing, police said.
Police received a search warrant from Toomey and retrieved the bag, police said. Police located Seelye Saturday morning and were able to take him into custody without incident, police said.