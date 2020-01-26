SHAMOKIN — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at Market and Mulberry streets.
Shamokin City Police Patrolman Ray Siko said a female driver of one of the vehicles, a Honda, had to be extricated. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with serious injuries following the crash just after 11 a.m. Siko, who did not have the names of victims, said a passenger in that vehicle was taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Mini Cooper, remained on the scene, but two of his passengers fled following the collision, Siko said.
"Nothing will be coming out right now because the accident is under investigation," the officer said.
Police were at the crash scene most of the day with an accident reconstruction team from state police at Montoursville. The last unit cleared the scene by 5:11 p.m., according to a Northumberland County 911 center dispatcher.
Siko said the crash occurred as the driver of the Honda pulled from Mulberry headed east. The Mini Cooper, southbound on Market Street, broadsided the Honda, he said.
Shamokin police were assisted at the scene by the Shamokin Fire Bureau, Elysburg Ambulance, Area Ambulance and Shamokin and Coal Township fire police, according to Siko.