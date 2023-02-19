LEWISBURG — Two people were pulled out of a fire at an apartment complex in Lewisburg early Sunday morning.
According to William Cameron Engine Company chief James Blount, the first call went out at 1:21 a.m. for a fire with entrapment at Oaks Apartments on Buffalo Road.
Blount said when fire crews arrived on scene, smoke was seen coming from the third floor and emergency responders confirmed people were inside the structure and a second alarm was called.
"Crews made entry into the building and located the fire in an apartment on the third floor," Blount said. "Simultaneously and in coordination with the fire attack, William Cameron personnel assisted by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department were able to rescue two occupants via a ladder from the fire apartment. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin and completely extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival."
Blount said the two individuals pulled from the fire — who emergency officials did not identify — were sent to a local hospital for the treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. While Blount did not have an official condition, check he said "their injuries ... are not considered life-threatening at this time."
There were no reported injuries to the firefighters on the scene, Blount said.
Blount said ta state police fire marshal is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire but has ruled it accidental.
The Red Cross is on the scene and assisting several of the building's occupants, the chief said.