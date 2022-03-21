SELINSGROVE — State police are investigating the drug overdose deaths of two unidentified individuals and possibly a third, pending autopsy results.
The deaths occurred within the past two weeks in Snyder County, said District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
Investigators are concerned that there may be a "bad batch" of drugs, possibly laced with deadly levels of heroin or fentanyl in the region, Piecuch said.
"We have seen a spike in ODs (overdoses) in Snyder County, but the concern would go beyond the county's borders," the district attorney said.
"We want to get the word out."
Piecuch emphasized that there are "safe harbor" laws that protect anyone who provides assistance and remains with a person suffering an overdose against the possibility of criminal charges tied to drugs.
Anyone who witnesses an apparent drug overdose is urged to call 911 immediately and remain with the victim until help arrives.
Piecuch said all three recent deaths remain under criminal investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.