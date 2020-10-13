SHAMOKIN DAM — The two remaining 300-foot-high smokestacks at the former Sunbury Generation plant will be brought down by controlled implosion Friday morning.
Snyder County EMA Director Derick Shambach said the implosion is scheduled for 9 a.m. The Old Trail and surrounding area will be closed to motorists and pedestrian traffic between 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. No boats will be allowed near the site on the Susquehanna River during that time.
Contractors from Swedesboro, N.J., including explosives expert Steve Pettigrew, are working on the site.
They successfully brought down the first two smokestacks at the former coal-powered plant last October using 425 pounds of explosives. The implosion drew a large crowd and lasted about eight seconds.
Shambach said there will not be an on-site spot for private viewing.