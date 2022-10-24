MIDDLEBURG — Two new armed security officers have been added to the staff at Midd-West School District.
The school board Monday unanimously approved the hiring of Heidi Moyer and Danny Knouse to serve as armed security officers, pending completion of training, at an annual cost of $98,000.
School police Chief Paul Mall Jr. had initially sought to fill the positions with a police officer but few applied so he decided armed security guards would be adequate to provide safety in the district.
Armed security guards do not have arrest powers, he said.
The two new staff will help provide fuller coverage in the district, with the three rotating in buildings at the Middleburg campus and West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs.
They will also be familiar to many of the students since both Moyer and Knouse have children in the district and Moyer has substituted as a paraprofessional in the schools, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
Knouse is a retired Marine with some military police experience, Stroup said.
Moyer has worked at the Snyder County Prison for seven years.
"I work the third shift," she said, adding that the job at the school district will give her more time with her children, ages 5 to 12.
The school board also approved Nathan Fisher, a full-time Selinsgrove borough police officer, as a substitute armed security guard at a rate of $25 an hour for the school year, beginning Nov. 16.