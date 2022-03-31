SELINSGROVE — The origin and cause of Wednesday night's fire of the vacant Wilbert Vault Company building and a house fire on Salem Road Thursday afternoon are under investigation.
Colin Rice, an assistant fire chief at Dauntless Hook & Ladder, said a passerby called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday after seeing smoke wafting out of a two-story home at 3016 Salem Road across from the Old Herman School.
Firefighters from Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, Freeburg, Middleburg, Kratzerville, Kreamer and New Berlin responded and quickly quelled the blaze that was contained to the second story bedroom and attic, Rice said.
The cause is being investigated, he said.
State police fire Marshal Nathan Birth is investigating Wednesday's blaze that demolished the former vault company building at 225 N. Market St.
The building, owned by Jim Grose and his son, William Grose, is a "total loss," Dauntless Hook & Ladder Co. assistant fire chief Jason Kaufman said.
Firefighters from companies in Snyder, Northumberland, Union and Juniata responded, he said.
The Groses had received approval from the borough to open a distillery at the location but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the plans, said council member Bobbie Owens.
She said the pair checked daily on the building, which was vacant and had no utilities.
The fires are the third to occur in Selinsgrove this week.
On Monday evening, fire broke out in the garage of an attached ranch-style home at 5 Linda Lane.
The occupants, Joe and Barbara McElroy, escaped unharmed their home sustained an estimated $150,000 in damage and three of their vehicles were destroyed, said state police fire Marshal James Nizinski.
He has ruled the fire as accidental.