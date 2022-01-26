POINT TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to Geisinger in Danville after a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, according to Point Township Officer Kevin Herring.
The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. just north of the Point Drive In along Route 11, said Herring.
Three people were involved, but only a driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital, he said.
“Everyone is in stable condition,” he said.
Both vehicles, which were traveling south, were towed from the scene, Herring said.
Herring said no further information was going to be released on Tuesday night.
Route 11 was down to one lane while the crash site was cleaned up and the cars were placed on tow trucks.
There was heavy rear-end damage to a Silver Subaru Forester and front end damage to a Blue Nissan.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.