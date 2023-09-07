SUNBURY — Two Sunbury men face felony corruption of minor charges after city police say they touched two juvenile girls inappropriately.
Edgar Leonardo, 22, and Marvin De Jesus, 20, both of Catawissa Avenue, were arrested and charged with the felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.
City police said they were called to a home on Catawissa Avenue for a report of an assault that took place.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party, who allegedly told police that two males sexually assaulted two juveniles, according to court documents.
Police alleged they were told the girls were touched inappropriately by the two men and the girls did not know the males names, according to officers.
Police spoke to Leonardo and De Jesus and informed them of the accusations, and both were transported to the Sunbury Police Department to be questioned, officers said.
Police said they spoke to two juveniles and they allegedly said they were sitting on a nearby porch on Catawissa Avenue when the two men offered them beer, police said.
The two men allegedly continued to talk to the girls and eventually allegedly touched them inappropriately, police said.
Both men appeared before Sunbury Senior District Judge Alan Page and were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.