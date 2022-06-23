SUNBURY — Two city residents face attempted homicide charges and two other people are being charged as accomplices in connection to a June 16 shooting on Third Street that police said may be in retaliation to a murder in late May.
On Thursday police took Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, Isaac Holley, of Northumberland and Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, into custody. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street after police said an investigation showed all four men were inside a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle where a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger.
Uhuru has been charged with shooting to death Kareem Jakes, 30, inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.
Riche and Moultrie are accused of two counts of attempted homicide. Housel and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Houseal, Holley, and Riche will all be arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey later this afternoon.
Anyone with information on Moultrie is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.