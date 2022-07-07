SUNBURY — Two Sunbury residents are jailed on $20,000 cash bail each and face felony drug charges after city police said they confiscated 165 bags of heroin during a controlled buy Wednesday.
Randy Baylor, 39, and Bridget Miller, 27, both of South Fourth Street, face felony possession with the intent to deliver after city police and the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force arranged a controlled buy Wednesday in Sunbury, police said.
Both were arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday morning and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail each.
The incident began when Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz met with a confidential informant while task force members set up surveillance in the 100 block of South Fourth Street, according to police.
The informant contacted Baylor and the two agreed to the purchase of 10 bags of heroin for $80, according to a criminal complaint.
After the alleged buy, the informant was brought back to the police station while task force members monitored the home where the purchase was made, police said.
Baylor and Miller eventually exited the home and were detained by task force members, police said.
Police said Baylor had 15 baggies of purple fentanyl stamped “Sprite” along with a syringe.
Another 56 baggies of suspected purple fentanyl wrapped in tissue were removed from Baylor’s front pocket, police said.
Miller was transported to the police station and officers said she had a metal box in her purse that contained 94 packets of suspected purple fentanyl.
Baylor and Miller will appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.