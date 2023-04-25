SUNBURY — Two Sunbury residents are vying for the district seat that was left vacant after current District Judge Michael Toomey decided to run for judge of Northumberland County of Common Pleas.
Rachel Wiest-Benner and Ben Apfelbaum are seeking the seat and have been out on the campaign trail meeting with voters.
"I decided to run because I believe I would be the best fit and be a fair, impartial juror," Wiest-Benner said.
"I have 20 years of experience and have practiced every type of case that has come before any district judge."
Wiest Benner is a partner in the Sunbury law office of Wiest, Wiest-Benner & Rice, LLC along with her brother, city attorney and Sunbury Solictor Joel M. Wiest.
Wiest Benner is the daughter of the late Karen M. Wiest and the late Honorable William H. Wiest, a former judge and president judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Northumberland County.
Wiest-Benner is a graduate of Line Mountain High School, Susquehanna University, and the Widener School of Law. She was admitted to the practice of law in Pennsylvania in 2003. In addition to her legal partnership with her brother, Rachel is a former Public Defender, Conflicts Counsel, and Guardian Ad Litem representing dependent children.
"I am vested in the area and chose to raise my children here," she said. "I want to make sure the area remains safe for people to raise families."
Wiest-Benner said she has been out meeting with residents.
"I have enjoyed spending time in the community and meeting with people," she said. "I have listened to concerns of families and I understand them. I want to be part of the solution when it comes to various crimes in our neighborhoods and schools."
Apfelbaum, who served as district judge from 2012 to 2018, said he wanted to return to the seat to help solve the ongoing drug problem in the area.
"I have been talking to voters and there is a lot of support and I am looking forward to the Primary Election," Apfelbaum said.
"My overall message is a positive one. We have two good candidates but of the two I hope the voters choose me as the better of the two based on my experience."
Apfelbaum said he wants to address the drug crisis if elected.
"Drugs are a big issue and getting addicts into rehab is a good thing," he said. "Everyone is supportive of drug treatment courts and that's a positive trend. I would like to see it expanded to include a domestic violence component as well.
Apfelbaum has served as a Sunbury attorney since 2003. He was born in Northumberland and has lived in Northumberland or Sunbury for most of his life. He is a graduate of Susquehanna University, the Dickinson School of Law of Penn State University, Penn State (Harrisburg), and the AOPC Magisterial Judge School. After law school he also completed seven courses at Luzerne Area Community College and took non-credit courses in Pennsylvania’s Certified Recovery Specialist program until Pennsylvania changed the eligibility requirements.