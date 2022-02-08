SUNBURY — Two of the three suspects in a Sunday night stabbing incident on North Third Street in Sunbury are in police custody, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said thanks to video surveillance footage the individuals were identified and taken into custody. He did not release their identities. Hare said more information will be released later today.
Hare said the two individuals were captured Monday night. They are currently being held under a county probation violation and a state parole violation.
Sunbury police began the investigation following reports of an assault at around 6:15 p.m., Sunday according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and a second was treated for minor injuries, police said.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had “multiple stab wounds” who was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Police have not released the medical condition of that victim.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.