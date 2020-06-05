HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday 12 more counties, including Northumberland and Union counties, will enter the green phase of reopening next week and added that state officials are turning their attention to figuring out what life might look like when restrictions can be further relaxed.
“As we continue to bring down the number of new COVID-19 cases and increase our testing rate, our new plan of action is transitioning to identify, isolate and eliminate,” Wolf said.
The other counties going green next Friday, June 12, are Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Wayne, Wyoming and York.
With the addition of those new counties next week, 46 of the state’s 67 counties will be in the green phase of the state’s reopening strategy.
The entire state on Friday, for the first time since Wolf shut schools and nonessential businesses, moved into the yellow or green phases, allowing most businesses to at least partially reopen. With the exception of Erie County, the counties that haven’t moved into the state’s green phase are all in south-central or eastern Pennsylvania, the regions hit hardest by the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
In the green phase, businesses such as gyms, barbershops, beauty salons and bars can reopen at reduced occupancy, and restaurants are allowed to resume inside dining. The state on Friday also moved to allow outside dining even in those counties in the yellow phase.
With those moves, state officials are now beginning to consider how to relax the restrictions on green phase counties. For instance, the state’s guidelines bar gatherings larger than 250 people even in the green phase and many businesses are limited to serving 50 percent of the number of people they normally serve.
Wolf said that until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, the state will not completely eliminate some of the social-distancing guidelines. He said that even as restrictions are relaxed, people should continue to wear masks in public.
“We will do everything we can to make it is as comfortable as we can adn as much like the old normal as possible,” Wolf said.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that state officials haven’t determined how they will describe the next phase after restrictions are relaxed beyond the guidelines in green phase counties. The restrictions on the number of customers served in businesses will likely be eased, she said.
Wolf said that there are no immediate plans to allow professional or collegiate sports to return with fans in attendance, though he noted that the National Football League has begun to offer tickets for sale for games, with the caveat that the league will refund the cost of those tickets if fans aren’t allowed to attend.
The move to relax restrictions in much of the state comes as the state has beefed up its testing capacity. More than 283,000 coronavirus tests were given in Pennsylvania in May, Wolf said.
In addition, the state is in the process of adding contact tracers to be better equipped to respond if new outbreaks of coronavirus begin, he said.
The state is moving be ready to quickly identify when coronavirus cases develop, isolate the people involved and eliminate the spread of the virus, he said. The goal is avoid having to repeat the use of the “broad-brush” shutdown measures that the state was forced to employ to slow the spread of coronavirus when it hit the state in March, he said.