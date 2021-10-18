SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man accused of attempted murder in 2019 and a Coal Township man accused of attempted rape will be sentenced by a Northumberland County judge in December after pleading guilty.
Ricky Pearson, 25, of Sunbury, pleaded guilty to shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun in the first block of Elm Street in Milton in November 2019. Dustin Cornelius, 25, a current inmate at SCI-Frackville, pleaded guilty to felony attempted rape and assault by a prisoner, Friday in Northumberland County Court, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Pearson pleaded guilty to shooting a man in Milton while watching a fistfight over a winter hat in November 2019, according to police.
Pearson made the plea after appearing before Judge Paige Rosini, according to Matulewicz.
Pearson originally faced 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges, according to court documents.
Cornelius allegedly assaulted the victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, during a one-on-one session on Jan. 8, 2019, at SCI-Coal Township. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in a Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017. Cornelius secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years. Cornelius will be sentenced in the next 90 days.
Matulewicz said he is happy with the results despite being short-staffed.
“Even though we are short-staffed, we are giving everything we have to each case,” he said. “I commend our office for getting convictions in these cases and continuing to do a fantastic job for the residents of this county.”