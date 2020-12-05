DANVILLE — Two people were trapped in a vehicle for more than 20 minutes after a car landed on the railroad tracks following an accident along Route 11 near the Montour-Northumberland County line Friday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a propane tanker truck and a four-door Ford Taurus. The passenger vehicle was heavily damaged on the front driver's side. Both front airbags were deployed and emergency responders had to remove part of the windshield and the driver's side front door to remove two people from the car.
The tanker had damage on the rear passenger side wheel well and rear bumper.
One lane of Route 11 northbound was closed for an hour as emergency crews responded to the crash and to clean up the scene. Two ambulances responded and transported two people from the Taurus and the scene.
The North Shore Railroad was dispatched because the vehicle was blocking tracks. A train had to be stopped outside of Danville to allow crews to clear the tracks.
Point Township Police did not provide any information regarding the crash, either at the scene or when contacted Friday afternoon.
The Point Township, Tuckahoe and East End fire departments were all dispatched to the scene.