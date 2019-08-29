HARRISBURG — Two Northumberland County airfields received grants from the state government, part of $13.7 million in grant funding announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.
The new improvements will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet demands, or attract more growth. As of April 2019, Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities with 127 airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. Funded through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, Aviation Development Program, and the Multimodal Fund, the new investments will infuse new state investments to expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.
The Danville Airport, located in Riverside, received $180,000 to install pilot visual aid equipment and replace runway edge lighting.
Northumberland County Airport in Paxinos is slotted to get $7,500 for the installation of security cameras.
— THE DAILY ITEM