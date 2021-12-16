SELINSGROVE — Two Valley airports were among 62 statewide that will share $70 million in funding from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Sen. Bob Casey announced at that Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove and Northumberland County Airport in Shamokin each received $159,000. More funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come, Casey said.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania — over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”