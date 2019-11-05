Voters heading to the polls in two Valley counties Tuesday will use new voting machines, a year ahead of Gov. Tom Wolf's mandated upgrade to secure the state's polling stations before the 2020 presidential election.

Snyder and Union counties commissioners have already selected and brought in new machines to be used in Tuesday's general election. The machines in Union County had a test run during August's special election for the 85th District.

In April 2018, the Department of State informed counties they must select the new voting systems by the end of 2019 and the new system must be used by voters no later than the April 2020 primary election. At least 52 counties have already selected new machines and 46 counties plan to use their new voting system today.

The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020.

“Voters in Pennsylvania won for this election and elections to come,” said Micah Sims, executive director, Common Cause Pennsylvania. “This package provides the infrastructure of new voting machines to produce secure elections and now we have some good reforms that will create greater engagement and participation.”

In Union County, 105 machines were purchased to outfit its 27 polling sites. Earlier, Kim Zerbe, elections and voter registration staffer, said she was initially nervous about the new machines but a simple run-through eased any tension.

“Once we got them and had our first hands-on, it was easy-peasy. It was great. It was very similar to what we had so the general public shouldn’t have a problem,” Zerbe said.

The new machines incorporate a tablet and printer along with a separate scanner. The tablets are touchscreen and function the same as devices like an iPad or smartphone.

Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar for Union County, estimated the total cost of the machines at $485,000. Katherman said the electronic ballot-marking devices are more secure and less prone to error than a simple paper-ballot system, which also is allowed.

In July, Snyder County officials voted to spend more than $230,000 to update its voting machines. Earlier this year, election officials tried out several different models.

Northumberland County has not settled on new machines yet, but commissioner Sam Schiccatano expects the county to sign a deal with a new company next month,

"I think the new machines that are going to be obtained, no matter which of three we go with, are going backward," said Schiccatano. "We're going back to the paper ballots. In my mind, it's less secure, but there will be a paper ballot."

Holly Brandon, Montour County's chief clerk, said she expects Montour County officials to settle on a new system by the end of the year. Montour and Snyder counties both had voting machines that produced paper ballots prior to decertification.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. Any voter who experiences intimidation should report it to their respective County Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s office, or call the Department of State at 1-877-868-3772.