SELINSGROVE — Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,638 acres on 30 farms in 16 counties — including one each in Snyder and Union counties — through the state’s nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program.
Since 1988, the program has purchased permanent conservation easements on 5,843 Pennsylvania farms, covering 594,457 acres, in 59 counties, ensuring they will remain farms in the future.
Preserved farms are protected from future residential, commercial or industrial development. They represent targeted investments in the future of farming and food security in Pennsylvania.
These farms include crop, cattle, sheep, goat and dairy operations.
In the Valley, The Myra L. and Smith, Paul R. & Gordon E. Deitrich Farm, a 61-acre crop operation in Snyder County, will receive $126,478.63 from the state. In Union County, the Richard O. Grace, Michael and Jamie Noll Farm, a 105-acre crop operation, will receive $126,963 in state funding.