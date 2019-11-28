Two of the largest bears harvested during the first half of Pennsylvania's four-day general bear season were taken by Valley hunters.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission released preliminary data this week. The commission reported 1,330 black bears during the first two days, a decline of nearly 300 from the first two days last year. In 2017, hunters took 1,310 bears over the same period. Throughout Sunday and Monday, bears have been harvested in 51 counties — including Union and Northumberland — during the statewide season.
Two local hunters also scored big bears so far this season. According to the game commission, Nicholas A. Podgurski, of Elysburg, took a 657-pound male in Columbia County. A 620-pound male was harvested in Centre County by Reuben Kennel of Turbotville.
There were 17 bears harvested in the Valley over the first two days of the season, including 13 in Union County. The 13 matched last year's total in Union County. Four bears were taken in Northumberland County after 15 were taken in 2017.
The total number of Pennsylvania bears harvested this year increased to 3,205 when combined with harvests from a slate of earlier bear seasons, including muzzleloader, special-firearms and archery. That total harvest, which will continue to increase, already tops the total 2018 statewide bear harvest of 3,153.
"Expanded hunting opportunities provided by new special-firearms and muzzleloader bear seasons and an expanded archery bear season have helped push the 2019 bear harvest," the Commission reported in a release. The state record bear harvest occurred in 2011 when 4,350 bears were taken.
The largest bear harvested so far this year was an 813-pounder harvested in Monroe County on Sunday. The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Pike County.