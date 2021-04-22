MILTON — An 18-year-old Mifflinburg man and a 21-year-old Milton man were arrested by the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department following an investigation into dozens of stolen railroad signs, signals and railroad equipment.
Andy Marlin Benfer, 18, of Mifflinburg, was charged by Reading And Northern Railroad Police Department Detective Connor Hedrick in the Jim Thorpe office of District Judge Eric M. Schrantzin in Carbon County. Dylan Jason Klein, 21, of Milton, was charged by Special Agent Thomas Walsh in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Northumberland County. Benfer is incarcerated on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Benfer is facing five felony charges: theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and two counts of receiving stolen property; one misdemeanor charge of illegally driving or operating recreational or another vehicle; and one summary charge of defiant trespass. Klein is facing one misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property and one summary charge of defiant trespass.
The investigation started in December when 27 railroad number boards were either stolen or damaged in Carbon County in the Reading and Northern Jim Thorpe Rail Yard. Other reports included stolen train engine horns.
Hedrick searched social media and internet sites and identified several suspects, including Klein standing next to the train in question. A friend of Klein provided information to the police about the incidents.
Klein told them that over the past two or three years that he had taken the property of Norfolk Southern by trespassing on the railroad's property near his home, other locations in Pennsylvania and Roanoke, Va. with Benfer, Christopher J. McElwee, 28, of Stillwater, Columbia County, and an unidentified juvenile from Ranshaw, according to court documents.
Klein turned over several Norfolk signal boards that he had hidden in a barn on the property. He also turned over several Norfolk signals and signal relays that were stored in another building next to the barn. He turned over one Norfolk engine horn that was stored in the residence that he said was received from Benfer, according to court documents.
In total, Klein is accused of having 19 signal relays, five locomotive signal boards, four signal lights, two train horns, two signal heads and a locomotive sign over two to three years. Walsh reported that he and other investigators from the Reading and Northern Police met with Klein at his residence in Milton in regards to an ongoing theft investigation.
Juvenile's involvement
The juvenile told police that Benfer drove them to the train yard and stole the items. They split the items among them, according to court documents.
A search of the juvenile's garage found multiple railroad materials, including number boards, flashers, signals and signal materials. The juvenile said some he purchased from eBay and a scrapyard in Cresson; he also handed over the stolen items from Jim Thorpe, according to court documents.
A search warrant was obtained for Benfer's storage unit in Mifflinburg and the police found 18 to 20 train horns, signal plans, tires, signal flashers, signal materials, radios, plans and other railroad materials. They also recovered missing number boards, according to court documents.
Benfer explained he used tools and a knife to take the items, and gave several names of those who had stolen items with him, according to court documents.
Benfer stated to police that he did not believe it was like stealing because he was preserving history and many of the times the items were going to be thrown out anyway, according to court documents.
The Reading and Northern Railroad total costs for damages and work is estimated at $4,090.18. The estimated cost of train horns and number boards that were stolen from Jim Thorpe is $4,531.25, according to court documents.
Hearings scheduled
McElwee was also charged by Norfolk Southern Police Department Officer Thomas Walsh in the Millville office of District Judge Doug Brewer in Columbia County. McElwee is facing one misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property and one summary charge of defiant trespass.
Benfer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Schrantzinat 2:30 p.m. April 28. Klein is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 12 noon May 5. McElwee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Brewer at 11:30 p.m. May 18.