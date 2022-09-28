WILLIAMSPORT — Three individuals, including two Valley residents, face an indictment by a federal grand jury after the U.S. Attorney's Office said they were responsible for the distribution of controlled substances that resulted in a death in Lewisburg.
Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury, Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland, and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, were indicted on Sept. 20 by a federal grand jury and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Elliott, Pierro, and Carper of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in an overdose death that occurred in Lewisburg, Union County.
The charges stem from a joint investigation involving the FBI in Williamsport, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Sunbury Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Olshefski is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin-related offenses.
— Francis Scarcella