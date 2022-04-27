Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov are headed to Ukraine today. They will cross the border from Poland and visit an orphanage in Lviv to deliver money, food, supplies and electronic devices to children.
Clausi and Ivanov arrived in Poland a few days ago and began to purchase supplies with $133,382 that they raised through a fundraiser held last month.
Clausi was reached by phone Tuesday and said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“Sad, sad, sad, is all I can say,” Clausi said. “What you are seeing on television is nothing compared to what we are seeing in person.”
Clausi said he and Ivanov have already met with several children and officials.
“We made purchases and delivered food, supplies and tablets for the children,” he said. “There are some places that have more than 20 children in a room.”
Clausi said the children were excited to visit with the two and were all smiles and hugs.
“It makes you so sad to see all of this because a lot of these children have no idea what is going on,” he said. “We decided we needed to go directly into Ukraine and visit children in orphanages there as well.”
Clausi and Ivanov did not disclose their travel plans but Clausi said he hired security to watch over the two and to transport them where they needed to go.
“We have helmets and gear all ready to go when we cross into Ukraine,” Clausi said. “I am scared but this needs to be done for these people who are suffering.”
Ivanov said he will get the chance to see his parents, who live in Lviv, but he is meeting with them in Poland. Ivanov said he has been meeting with friends and people he knows since his arrival to the Poland/Ukraine border.
Clausi said the two have been detailing their visit and will provide the Valley with complete details once they arrive back in the United States early next week.
Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich said he was thrilled the fundraiser was a success.
“This is wonderful,” he said. “We stand behind this effort and the people of Ukraine.”