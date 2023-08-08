Two Valley roads are still closed this morning due to downed trees on utility lines, PennDOT reported this morning.
In Snyder County, Globe Mills Road/White Top Road is closed between Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township and Clover Drive in Middlecreek Township for downed trees into utilities.
In Union County, Park Road between Felmey Road and Sandel Road in Union Township is also closed for downed trees into utilities.
The Hamilton Street underpass leading into Sunbury is back open.
PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
As of 6 a.m., power is still out to 469 PPL customers in Union County, according to PPL's outage map. More than 400 of those homes or businesses are in the dark in Winfield. There are nine customers in Northumberland County and five in Montour County without power.