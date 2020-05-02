Two Valley high schools — Danville and Lewisburg — rank among the top 100 in the state according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of schools across the country.
Danville ranked 33rd in Pennsylvania out of 671 high schools and 1,004th out of 17,792 schools nationally. Lewisburg is 55th in the state and 1,420th in the United States. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Spring Grove was the state's top-ranked high school.
Nearly all Valley High schools ranked among the top half of the state's secondary schools. Following Danville and Lewisburg, were Mifflinburg (137th), Warrior Run (181), Southern Columbia (215), Selinsgrove (255), Milton (290), Midd-West (329), Shamokin (363), Shikellamy (390), Line Mountain (391) and Mount Carmel (491).
