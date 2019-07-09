WILLIAMSPORT — Two Valley students among 36 nationwide who received manufacturing scholarships from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs. The scholarships, valued between $1,500 and $2,500, are for Fall 2019.
The scholarships are for full-time students enrolled in an engineering or manufacturing-related course of study, or a skilled-trade program leading to a career in manufacturing. Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, a professional organization that advocates for the growth and sustainability of the North American metal processing, forming and fabricating industries.
Welding and fabrication engineering technology major Erin M. Beaver, of Winfield and industrial design major Abigail M. Meredick, of Danville, both received scholarships.
In addition to the scholarship, FMA grants student membership to each recipient, and SolidWorks Corp. provides a 365-day license to its Student Design Kit CAD software package.
— THE DAILY ITEM