Two Valley teachers are among a dozen finalists for 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
Debra Barrick, of Selinsgrove, and Andrea Baney, of Danville, were two of 12 teachers statewide named as finalists on Wednesday by the Gov. Tom Wolf's administration. The 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December.
Nominations were submitted by students, parents, peers, and members of the community wishing to honor and recognize educator achievements both inside and outside the classroom.
“Teachers impact students far beyond the traditional classroom, connecting with them and inspiring them during some of our most difficult times,” said Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera. "We witnessed that extraordinary commitment this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with educators stepping up to make sure students and communities are fed, comforted and educated. The Department of Education applauds this year’s finalists, who represent the commitment and professionalism that so many Pennsylvania educators share.”