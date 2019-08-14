MOUNT CARMEL — Borough police arrested two women accused of intentionally igniting Tuesday morning's fire that heavily damaged two homes on North Walnut Street.
Michelle Rhoads and Misty Lynn Dunbar, both age 23 and of Mount Carmel, are charged with 13 counts, 11 of which are felonies, including criminal attempt of homicide and 9 counts of arson.
District Judge William Cole arraigned the pair Wednesday evening and denied bail for both.
Rhoads and Dunbar were identified by surveillance and witness information, according to police.
Dunbar reportedly confessed to police that she lit the fire and Rhoads was lookout, according to arrest papers.
The fire severely damaged homes at 434 and 432 N. Walnut Street. John Dillow owns 434 N. Walnut and his son, Jason Dillow, lives there. Ed Koblinski has lived at 432 N. Walnut since leaving the military in 1974.
No residents were injured but a firefighter suffered a wrist injury in a fall during the fight. Fire Chief Jack Williams Jr. said the fire was extinguished in under 90 minutes, but both homes are expected to be total losses.
Neither property was insured.