LEWISBURG — A federal inmate at Lewisburg faces drug charges after the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the 35-year-old man was indicted on April 28 by a federal grand jury for possessing marijuana in prison.
Michael Cox now faces the charges after United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said the indictment alleges that Cox was found in possession of marijuana on Nov. 15 during a search.
The charges stem from an investigation by USP Lewisburg and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the United State Attorney's Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.
Cox faces a maximum penalty of five years of incarceration and a fine.